Zoë Kravitz is opening up about how she responded to Will Smith’s Oscars slap incident, saying, “I wish I had handled that differently.”

The “Batman” actress, 33, talked about the infamous onstage moment at Hollywood’s biggest night in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine published Tuesday, August 16. Like many other celebrities, Kravitz posted about the shocking attack on social media following the Oscars ceremony.

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” Kravitz captioned one Instagram post showing her on the Oscars red carpet. “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now,” she wrote in another caption. Though Kravitz didn’t name Smith directly, she was quickly derided by the actor’s supporters. She later deleted her posts.

“It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything,” Kravitz told WSJ. of the backlash she received for her remarks. “It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”

The “Big Little Lies” star added that while she’s not trying to please everyone, she’s choosing to engage less in social media discourse and is focusing instead on making statements through her work. “I was reminded that I’m an artist,” she said. “Being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you’re hot. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen. I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art.”

To this day, Kravitz has a mixture of emotions about her social media posts addressing the Oscars controversy. Even the prospect of a do-over left her feeling contemplative. “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it,” she explained. “I wish I had handled that differently,” she added. “And that’s OK.”