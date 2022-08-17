Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena put a stop to Harry Styles fans camping for days to see the One Direction hitmaker.

Styles returned to the city Monday, performing Tuesday night as well.

However, despite fans’ hopes of getting to the front of the crowd to watch the musician perform, getting in line as early as Friday for the Monday show, the venue were having none of it.

READ MORE: ‘Hacks’ Star Jean Smart Says She And Harry Styles Are ‘Thick As Thieves’

A sign outside confirmed no line-ups were allowed until 8 a.m. on show day.

Scotiabank Arena cleared out Harry Styles fans for overnight camping ahead of yesterday's show – 📹 Jemelyn F. Dela Cruz https://t.co/IRpe2Vy9i8 #Toronto #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/ickoK86j7l — blogTO (@blogTO) August 16, 2022

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) told blogTO: “Over the weekend Scotiabank Arena hosted two shows with Kendrick Lamar, as well as a retail pop-up shop for Harry Styles.

“To ensure the safety and security of all our fans, we do not permit early lineups while our venue is occupied,” Charize Abendanio said.

READ MORE: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin & ‘My Policeman’ Cast To Receive 2022 TIFF Tribute Award For Performance

Despite being banned from camping overnight, Styles fans still loved every minute of the singer’s Toronto appearances.

See some of the reactions below.

OMG Harry was AMAZING tonight Toronto night 2 Kiwi Live #LoveOnTourToronto #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/3ioj1GyTTM — Amanda (@Quiet_Wild101) August 17, 2022