Coldplay found the perfect way to honour Olivia Newton-John’s memory.

On Tuesday night, the band performed at Wembley Stadium in London, and brought out singers Natalie Imbruglia and Jacob Collier to perform a song from the 1978 classic “Grease”.

They sang “Summer Nights”, the duet from early in the film, with Martin taking on the John Travolta part and Imbruglia handling Newton-John’s part, while Collier joined in for the chorus.

Newtown-John died on August 8 from cancer at age 73, and has been mourned by fans around the world.

At the Wembey concert, Coldplay and Imbruglia also performed a rendition of her ’90s smash hit “Torn”.

Coldplay is currently touring in support of their most recent album Music of the Spheres.