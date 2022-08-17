Rachel Bilson didn’t hold back when discussing her romance with Bill Hader in a recent interview.

The “O.C.” actress and Hader were first romantically linked in 2019, before calling it quits in summer 2020 after making their red carpet debut together at the Golden Globes earlier that year.

Bilson spoke about the breakup on the latest episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast, with guest Tommy Dorfman asking: “When you and Bill broke up what did you miss the most?” Us Weekly reported.

Bilson jokingly replied, “His big d**k,” adding: “We can keep that. … And cut, let’s move on.”

The star, who shares 7-year-old daughter Briar Rose with ex Hayden Christensen, previously told her podcast guest Mandy Moore that she’d been through a “really hard breakup” during the pandemic.

Bilson — who did not mention Hader by name during the conversation with Moore — said she “could not leave my house,” due to the pandemic, so when the split occurred she didn’t have any way of distracting herself and instead she “had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it.”

READ MORE: Rachel Bilson Looks Back At Justin Bieber’s Comments About ‘The O.C.’

“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠,” she added. “Harder than childbirth.”

While she said it “hurt like a motherf**ker,” the actress said dealing with the pain head-on allowed her to heal faster. “If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that and I’m ready for the next thing.’”

Hader and Bilson first starred together in 2013’s “The To Do List”. At the time, Hader was married to the movie’s director, Maggie Carey and Bilson was with Christensen.