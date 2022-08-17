Grimes really wants to look like an elf.

This week, the Canadian artist tweeted out a question for fans about the possibility of having “elf ear mods” done, and got a response from ex Elon Musk.

READ MORE: Elon Musk’s Dad Errol Says He’s Not Proud Of His Eldest Son, Insists He Could Do With Losing Some Weight

Asking whether any fans had a “good outcome” with the surgery, Grimes explained that the procedure “seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life.”

Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome? Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences ! — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022

Musk didn’t seem into the idea, responding to her tweet by saying that the downside of the surgery “probably outweighs the upside.”

Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early 🧝🏻‍♀️😪🧝🏻‍♀️ — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 17, 2022

READ MORE: Elon Musk Denies Reports Suggesting He Had An Affair With Google Co-Founder’s Wife Leading To Their Divorce

Grimes joked in response that “this sounds like a job for crispr,” referring to a form of gene editing, and lamenting the she was born “a few generations too early.”

Musk and Grimes split in March after dating for several years. They have two children together.