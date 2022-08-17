Click to share this via email

Drake has broken a new chart record.

This week, on the Billboard Hot 100 dated August 20, 2022, the Canadian rapper officially became the artist with the most top 5s on the pop chart.

It’s all thanks to DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive”, which features Drake, along with Lil Baby, and which debuted at No. 5.

That makes for Drake’s 30th song to make it into the top 5, besting The Beatles’ long-standing record of 29 top 5 hits.

On Instagram, Drake reacted to the news, saying, “I broke my records for the month,” and adding a joke about Bitcoin.

In June, Drake released his latest album Honestly, Nevermind, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, his 11th to achieve that feat.

The Beatles currently lead with 19 albums to hit No. 1, followed by Jay-Z at 14 and Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand tied with Drake at 11.