Jimmy Fallon found a sweet way to celebrate Demi Lovato’s 30th birthday on his show Tuesday.

Lovato just kicked off a three-night “Tonight Show” takeover appearance, chatting to Fallon about going back on tour after four years, how Kelly Clarkson inspired them, and more.

Towards the end of the interview, Fallon pulled out a cake with a Lovato painting and the number 30 on it to mark her milestone special day on August 20.

He sang “Happy Birthday” to the musician, before she made a wish and blew out the candles.

Talking about her new album Holy Fvck being released this week and how she’s heading back on tour for the first time in years, Lovato admitted about getting back on stage: “I did have nerves,” adding of how she felt afterwards: “I felt so good. I can still do it.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Lovato spoke about being a huge fan of Kelly Clarkson and how they felt when she covered her song “Anyone” recently.

Lovato gushed, “Her voice to me… I remember watching her on ‘American Idol’ and just becoming so inspired by her that my email address when I was young was littlekelly@yahoo.com.

“So for her to cover my song years later was just a full circle moment.”

During their interview, Lovato and Fallon also battled it out in a game of “Quicktionary”; a quick game of Pictionary where they only have 10 seconds to draw the clue and 10 seconds to guess.

She then belted out her track “Substance”: