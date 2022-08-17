Big names are lining up to pay tribute to the late, great Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters are planning two massive tribute concerts for the late drummer, in both London and Los Angeles, and on Wednesday they shared an updated list of performers.

READ MORE: Taylor Hawkins’ Son Plays Drums For Cover Of ‘My Hero’ Dedicated To Late Foo Fighters Drummer

The London show at Wembley Stadium will stream live on Sept. 3, with performances by Travis Barker, Geddy Lee, Nandi Bushell, Hawkins’ sons Justin and Shane, and many more.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will also make special appearances.

The L.A. show on Sept. 27 will feature many of the same names, along with Sebastian Bach, Pink, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons, LeAnn Rimes and others.

Hawkins died on March 25 at age 50.

READ MORE: 1,000 Musicians Pay Tribute To Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins With Cover Of ‘My Hero’

The concerts, which will also feature more surprise guests still to be announced, will be the Foo Fighters’ first live appearances since Hawkins’ death.

The band also shared a statement from the drummer’s wife, Alison, when the concerns were first announced in June.

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”