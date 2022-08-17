Kate Middleton is hitting the court with tennis pro Roger Federer for an important cause next month.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a huge tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which organizes Wimbledon, will team up with Federer in London, U.K. for charity, on behalf of the Laver Cup.

The pair will raise money for two causes close to Kate’s hearts — Action for Children and the LTA Foundation. The royal is patron of both.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton And Prince William’s New Home Will Not Have A Room For Their Nanny

Excited to announce that Laver Cup is partnering with The Duchess of Cambridge this year to raise funds for two incredible charities – @actionforchildrenuk and the @LTA Tennis Foundation. Thank you for your support, and I look forward to seeing you in London! https://t.co/7B82Gkj5EE — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) August 17, 2022

Children from East London, from ages 8-15, will also be given a chance to play alongside Federer, People reported, in a bid to encourage children from all backgrounds to get involved with the sport.

A charity Laver Cup Open Practice Day will then take place on September 22, which will see Team Europe and Team World battle it out.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate Middleton Send Sweet Reply To Girl Who Invited Prince George To Her 6th Birthday Party

All proceeds raised from tickets to the O2 Arena event will be split between the above two charities.

Kate is a regular Wimbledon attendee, with her and Prince William taking their 9-year-old son Prince George along to the annual event earlier this year.