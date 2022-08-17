Nicki Minaj ripped on Kevin Federline after he publicly questioned his ex-wife Britney Spears’ parenting, calling him everything from a “clown” to a “coward.”

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f**king man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?” the rapper said during an Amp livestream Tuesday.

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment,” she continued.

Minaj added that she hopes “karma” comes for the former dancer. “You think it’s OK? You think that anybody’s going to feel sorry for you?…She loves her kids more than life itself,” she said of the famous mother.

“You wanna take your little goofy a** to do some motherf**king interview? How dare you. How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense. When they look back, they’re gonna say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They’re kids. They don’t know how detrimental this is. But you know, c**ksucker,” Minaj concluded, warning Federline to “leave [Spears] the f**k alone.”

Minaj is the latest star to defend Spears after Jennifer Lopez showed her support for the “Gimme More” singer.