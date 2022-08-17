TIFF just announced a whole lot more movies for this year’s festival.

On Wednesday, the festival shared the slate of documentaries that will be screened in September, including the world premiere of the documentary “In Her Hands”, executive produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

The film is directed by Tamana Ayazi and Oscar nominee Marcel Mettelsiefen, and is about Afghan politician Zarifa Ghafari, who became the youngest woman to serve as mayor of an Afghan city at age 26.

“This was filmed last year,” TIFF’s chief documentary programmer Thom Powers told Deadline. “Monday was the [first] anniversary of the Taliban’s retaking of Afghanistan. And that is the backdrop for this film.”

The film, which was produced through the Clintons’ banner Hidden Light, is one of two projects premiering at the festival involving the former First Lady of the United States and her daughter.

Along with sitting down for an Industry Conference conversation, the due will also be presenting their upcoming documentary series “Gutsy”, which “features intimate conversations with trailblazing women including Kim Kardashian, Meghan Thee Stallion, Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and many more.”

Among the many other documentaries featured in the lineup, TIFF will also be hosting a screening of three episodes from the new season of the parody show “Documentary Now!”, created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas.

“To have ‘Documentary Now!’ as part of the [TIFF] selection not only brings a smile to our face, but [the show] is also just such a deeply researched and deeply appreciative reverie about documentary filmmaking that I couldn’t resist inviting it to be part of the program,” Powers said.