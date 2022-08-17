Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan Elba, auditioned for a role in his new film “Beast” but, unfortunately, she didn’t land the part.

“She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” the “Harder They Fall” actor revealed on “The Breakfast Club” radio show ahead of the movie’s release. “It came down to chemistry in the end. She was great but the relationship in the film and the relationship with my daughter — the chemistry wasn’t right for a film, weirdly enough.”

Although Isan, 20, supported her dad during the August 8 red carpet premiere for “Beast”, Idris, 49, added that it was difficult for her to accept the news.

“My daughter didn’t talk to me for three weeks,” he said.

However, the decision ultimately came down to producer Will Packer.

“I talked to her, ’cause I’ve known her for a very long time, you know what I mean,” Packer explained during the episode. “I’m like ‘Uncle Will.’ That’s like, my little niece, you know, and she’s amazing.”

The “Girls Trip” producer gave props to Idris, a dad who he says is “really hard” on his kids and wants “the best for them.”

“Idris was definitely, like, ‘Listen, I want her to go in and go through the ropes, give her a shot, audition.’ He was very tough on her, he auditioned with her, and he was, like, ‘At the end of the day we’re going to make the best decision for the movie,’” Packer shared.

“Sometimes the nuance of the real-life relationship just doesn’t translate on screen,” he continued, adding that Isan was “great” and that fans can expect to see the aspiring actress on the big screen “sometime soon.”

Idris shares Isan with ex-wife Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard. He also shares son Winston, 8, with ex-partner Naiyana Garth. In 2019, the actor married model Sabrina Dhowre.

“Beast” hits theatres on August 19.