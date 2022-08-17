New details surrounding Brad Pitt’s alleged in-flight meltdown in September 2016 that led to his and Angelina Jolie’s divorce have been revealed.

Sources close to Pitt were said to have told Page Six that Jolie is “desperately trying to find something new” amid her and her ex-husband’s legal battle.

She allegedly sued the FBI for records she already had, anonymously filing a lawsuit in April using the name Jane Doe, requesting documents in a bid to figure out why no criminal charges were brought against Pitt at the time.

Docs seen by the publication show that the assistant United States attorney and the assistant United States chief of the Criminal Division discussed the case in November 2017.

A decision was eventually reached not to charge the actor.

Jolie spoke about the flight incident in the initial FBI report, telling officials that she thought Pitt was “mad” as soon as they boarded the private jet from Nice, France, to the U.S.

The couple, whose divorce was finalized in 2019, were joined by their six kids — Maddox, now 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, one of whom reportedly called Pitt a “p***k” — on the flight.

At one point, Jolie alleged Pitt took her to the washroom and “grabbed her by the head, shaking her,” as they argued over one of the children.

He was said to have punched the plane’s ceiling four times, telling the children “she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy” after they questioned whether she was okay.

After one of the kids said, “It’s not her, it’s you, you p***k!” he allegedly ran toward the child, who wasn’t named in the report. Jolie ended up suffering injuries to her back and elbow while holding Pitt back.

The actress, who filed for divorce six days after the flight, was said to have submitted pictures of her reported injuries, along with the kids’ journals.

Pitt reportedly poured beer on Jolie while she tried to sleep, as well, with her alleging he’d drank a lot on the flight.

Following the incident, the “Bullet Train” star allegedly insisted “You’re not taking my f**king kids” and pushed Jolie when she said she was going to take the kids to a California hotel to rest.

A source close to Pitt said of the docs, “Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something. This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and a half years ago. There is nothing new here.”