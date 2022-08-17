Mark Hoppus is open to performing with his old bandmate again.

In a new interview with People, the Blink-182 bassist and vocalist talked about the band’s future, including his recent reunion with Tom DeLonge, who left the group in 2015.

In April 2021, Hoppus was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and upon hearing the news, DeLonge and fellow bandmate Travis Barker both visited him at home before beginning chemotherapy.

“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” Hoppus said. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

He added, “Everybody’s in a really great place right now.”

After treatment, Hoppus was declared cancer-free in September and has already been getting back to work on music, as well as writing a book, launching a record company and more.

“I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is,” he said of the possibility of reuniting the band. “I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

Hoppus also talked about attending Barker’s wedding to Kourtney Kardashian, saying, “It was fun, it was beautiful, and I couldn’t be happier for them. She’s great, and she brings out the best in Travis. So I was glad to be there, not only for them, but selfishly for myself; I was glad to have a chance to celebrate my own s**t.”