The virtual reunion of two former Beatles was an odd experience for Julian Lennon.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, the son of the late John Lennon shared his reaction to footage of his dad being projected on Paul McCartney’s tour for a virtual duet.

“I actually enjoyed it,” Julian said.

He did admit, though, that seeing his dad’s image and voice used that way was strange at first.

“I watched it on YouTube — and I kind of went: ‘Errrr… I don’t know if I’m comfortable with that.’ It shocked me,” he said.

“Get Back” director Peter Jackson came up with the idea to use the old footage of Lennon for McCartney’s tour.

“We developed a machine learning system that we taught what a guitar sounds like, what a bass sounds like, what a voice sounds like,” Jackson said. “In fact, we taught the computer what John sounds like and what Paul sounds like.”

After performing the duet at Glastonbury, McCartney told the crowd, “That is so special for me. I know it’s virtual. There I am singing with John again, we’re back together.”