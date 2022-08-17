Gwen Stefani is ready to bring the right temperature to season 22 of “The Voice!” ET can announce exclusively that the performer will be joined by Sean Paul as her celebrity advisor on the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition.

The pair recently teamed up on “Light My Fire” – off of Paul’s latest album, Scorcha, which dropped in May – and Stefani said that while that was their first official collaboration, their “souls knew each other” for a long time before they worked together.

“[I’ve] definitely felt her vibes, her voice and all of that from No Doubt days all the way through ‘Bananas’ days… straight up to now,” Paul agreed. “She’s awesome… when she said yes, I did a little dance.”

Stefani was similarly thrilled to team up with the reggae legend, noting her connection to Jamaican music predates even No Doubt’s dancehall-inspired 2001 album, Rock Steady.

“I grew up loving ska music, which was, at the time, like, super underground,” she noted. “[There were] a lot of English groups like Madness, The Specials, and The Selecter, which led me into reggae music… And then, it’s just crazy to think that all these years later, I’m standing with a legend.”

Stefani and Paul join a star-studded list of coach-advisor duos in season 22, as Blake Shelton selected country sensation Jimmie Allen to join his team for the Battle Rounds, John Legend will have GRAMMY winner Jazmine Sullivan to help guide his team members and new coach Camila Cabello selecting pal Charlie Puth to help as her team’s advisor.

Stefani told ET she’s more than thrilled to have the Kingston-born hitmaker on her team as she returns to “The Voice” this fall to compete against husband shelton for the first time since they tied the knot and for the first time since Stefani won her first “Voice” victory with Carter Rubin in season 19.

“We had hooked up with this song, and I was like, ‘Gosh, you know, I should get him to do [‘The Voice’] — that would be perfect,” Stefani recalled of picking her all-important mentor. “I just asked.”

As for what advice they’d try to pass on to Team Gwen? “It was a lot about, you know, less means more in some of these songs,” Paul shared. “A lot of the contestants were just trying a lot to impress, and I was like, ‘The song’s dope by itself, it needs you to carry it – it needs to bring us into the song.'”

Stefani’s return this season comes alongside a semi-new face on the coaches’ side – with Camila taking a seat in the spinning chairs for her first season as a coach after serving as a mentor for Team Legend in season 21.

ET spoke with former “Voice” coaches Nick Jonas and Shakira at NBC Upfronts back in May, where they were promoting their upcoming competition series, “Dancing With Myself”. The pair had nothing but positivity when it came to advice for Camila – except for when it came to that troublesome cowboy.

“I would say to her, be careful with Blake Shelton,” Shakira teased with a laugh.

“Just ignore him like he’s not even there,” Jonas agreed, while Shakira insisted, “Blake, we love you.”

In all seriousness, Jonas said Cabello is “gonna kill it” as a coach on the singing competition.

“There’s nothing like being a part of the ‘Voice’ family,” he raved. “It really is a special group, and they always do such a good job at putting great people together and the energy’s always good, so I think she’ll have a good time.”

Season 22 of “The Voice” kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more in the video below!

