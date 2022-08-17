Few things spread good feeling quite like sharing a drink.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Vietnam War comedy-drama “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”, starring Zac Efron.

“To show support for his neighbourhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favourite can of American beer,” the official description reads.

“However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood.”

Based on a true story, the film is directed by Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”) and also stars Jake Picking, Will Rope, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” will have its world premiere at TIFF next month, before opening in theatres and on Apple TV+ on Sept. 20.