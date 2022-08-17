Amy Schumer insists her social media and mental health post wasn’t aimed at Tom Holland despite him announcing his Instagram and Twitter hiatus the day before.

Schumer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video about wanting to spend more time on social media, joking, “I have decided, for my own mental health, to do more social media. I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me, and it’s helping this pimple patch and this breakout.

“And being in my 40s, it’s actually good for me to watch all of ‘Love Island’ and all of ‘The Bachelors’, whether in paradise or just normal mansions. So you’ll be seeing a lot more of me on social media, just for my physical and mental wellbeing.”

Schumer captioned the post, “Important mental health announcement.”

After Holland’s video was brought to her attention, Schumer wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday: “Not shading Spider-Man. Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!” adding a spider emoji, People reported.

Holland previously shared a clip to raise awareness of the U.K.-based teen mental health charity Stem4, which he sponsors.

He admitted, “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

“There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done,” Holland added. “So hopefully these apps can be your first step towards being happier and healthier.”