Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Top Chef Canada” is about to reach a major milestone.

The season 10 premiere of “Top Chef Canada” is set for Monday, Sept. 26. where eleven chefs will compete for the title of Canada’s Top Chef.

READ MORE: Padma Lakshmi Addresses Misconduct Allegations Against ‘Top Chef’ Winner Gabe Erales

New to the judging roster is David Zilber, a big deal in the culinary world and frequently name-dropped on FX’s critically-acclaimed series “The Bear”. Plus, ET Canada’s own Cheryl Hickey will serve as a guest judge this season.

This season’s winner will be presented with a $100,000 cash prize, a Lexus NX valued at $55,000, a stunning kitchen of KitchenAid appliances worth approximately $16,400 and a farm-to-table experience valued at $10,000, plus various prizes awarded throughout the season.

READ MORE: ‘Top Chef’ Season 18 Winner Gabe Erales Apologizes For Affair With Restaurant Co-Worker That Led To Firing

“Top Chef Canada” season 10 premieres on Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can catch all the deliciously intense action on Food Network Canada.