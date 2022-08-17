Click to share this via email

Every day is about to be “Wednesday” on Netflix.

The streaming service released the teaser trailer for their upcoming “Addams Family” spin-off on Wednesday. Ortega stars as the titular Wednesday Adams in the new horror comedy series, directed and produced by Tim Burton.

“Little did I know I’d be stepping into a nightmare — full of mystery, mayhem and murder,” Ortega says in the teaser. “I think I’m going to love it here.”

Netflix describes the spin-off as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap.”

Ortega (“Jane the Virgin”) stars in the titular role alongside original big screen Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci, Catherina Zeta-Jones (“The Mask of Zorro”), Luiz Guzman (“Boogie Nights”), and Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”) among others.

“Wednesday” will premiere sometime in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Netflix.