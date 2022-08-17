Lee Pace is married and happy.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” star confirms that he and boyfriend Matthew Foley have tied the knot.

“I said to my friend, Nick, ‘You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?’ And it luckily has worked out,” Pace says.

The actor also opens up about what it’s like to be married to the Thom Browne fashion label exec.

“What I’ll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true,” Pace says. “If you’ve found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight.”

When he’s not shooting a new project, Pace and Foley live together in a 200-year-old farmhouse in upstate New York.

He adds that there may also be children in the couple’s future.

“I’d love to have kids,” he says. “I think there’s nothing better than little kids running around.”

Rumours had swirled earlier this summer that Pace and Foley were married after the “Pushing Daisies” star was spotted with a ring on his finger at the Met Gala in 2021.