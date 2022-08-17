Angelina Jolie is one proud mom.

The actress-turned-director hired her sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, to work in the assistant director department on her upcoming flick “Without Blood”.

Jolie told People, “We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

This isn’t the first time Pax, who also shot behind-the-scenes footage for Jolie’s latest movie, has worked with his mom, with him shooting stills for her 2017 drama “First They Killed My Father”.

“[He] worked hard,” Jolie insisted.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Filed Anonymous Lawsuit Against Brad Pitt Questioning Why He Wasn’t Charged Following Alleged Private Jet Incident

Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir star in the film, which is based on the 2002 novel by Alessandro Barrico. The plot is being kept on the down low.

“The book had an impact on me as it has so many other people,” Jolie told the magazine. “It carries themes and questions important to discuss.”

“Without Blood” is the fifth feature film that Jolie has directed, and her first with Fremantle. She signed a three-year deal with the production company in March.

Jolie had nothing but praise for the movie’s cast, saying of Hayek and Bichir: “Salma and Demián are very authentic and brave in this film. I had been a fan of their work. I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away.”

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Pens Op-Ed About The Plight Of Women In Afghanistan A Year After American Withdrawal

Jolie, who worked with Hayek on the 2021 Marvel movie “Eternals”, called her performance in her flick “so raw and so authentic. She’s mesmerizing.”

Jolie also shares kids Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

She gushed of her children, “I’m proud that they are all very much their own people.

“Very different and still a very close family that learn from each other.”