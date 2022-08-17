If there was any doubting the support of the BTS Army, take a look at the group’s subscriber count.

BTS recently surpassed Justin Bieber to become the second-most subscribed artist on YouTube. The South Korean boy band — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have exceeded 70 million subscribers. Their total puts them ahead of Bieber’s 69.7 million.

The only artist page to outpace BTS are their contemporaries at BLACKPINK. The K-pop girl group features Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, who currently sit in first place with 76.5 million subscribers.

The members of BTS are currently working on solo and small group-projects. BTS released their first anthology album, Proof, in June to universal acclaim.