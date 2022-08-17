Brett Oppenheim is selling sunset and stealing hearts.

Oppenheim, 45, was spotted with tattoo artist Samantha Abdul in Beverly Hills on Aug. 13, according to People. The “Selling Sunset” star and his new flame were reportedly out for dinner after meeting in July while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece.

“They have seen each other several times since they met in spite of the big distance,” a source told the publication. “They enjoy each other’s company and love spending time together… At the moment they want to take things slow and see where it takes them.

“[Abdul] has no plans for any further kids of her own,” the source added. “Definitely takes a lot of pressure off the relationship. They can completely concentrate on getting to know each other.”

Jason Oppenheim, Brett’s brother, recently made his red carpet debut with model Marie-Lou Nurk.