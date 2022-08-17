Click to share this via email

The shark tank is about to get Goop-y.

Entrepreneurs are bringing their best (and worst) pitches to moguls in the season 14 teaser for “Shark Tank”. The familiar faces of Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary are on the billing.

“Shark Tank” is also welcoming a high-profile guest investor in Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. The news was revealed in a teaser published by People. DoorDash CEO Tony Xu will also join the program.

Guest sharks in past seasons include comedian Kevin Hart, NBA legend Charles Barkley, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel, actor Ashton Kutcher, and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

“Shark Tank” season 14 premieres on Sept. 21.