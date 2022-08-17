Kanye West is feeling the heat on social media after an unflattering photo went viral featuring clothing from his new Yeezy collaboration with the Gap.

West first announced his collection via Instagram, revealing that “the children” and “the homeless” were the primary inspiration for his Yeezy Gap line, which includes such items as T-shirts, tank tops, and jumpsuits, ranging in price from a $40 keychain to a $340 parka.

However, controversy erupted when Twitter user @owen__lang posted a photo of the rapper’s new Yeezy Gap line, in which several large bags crammed with clothing sat on the floor of a Gap location.

According to the tweet, a Gap sales associate said that “Ye got mad” when he saw his merch on hangers, and insisted it be placed back into the giant bags because “this is how he wanted it.”

In fact, the tweet added, sales associates “won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to dig through everything.”

Check out a sampling of Twitter reaction to West’s clothing being sold out of bags.

 

 