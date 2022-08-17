Jamie Foxx is implying that political correctness is why his movie “All-Star Weekend” has yet to see the light of day.

In the comedy, in which Foxx makes his big-screen directorial debut, he heads an all-star cast that includes Jeremy Piven, Jessica Szohr, Eva Longoria, Robert Downey Jr., Ken Jeong, Gerard Butler, and Benicio del Toro. Foxx and Piven play basketball fanatics who win tickets to the annual NBA All-Star Game, but find themselves in a precarious predicament while on their way to the game after meeting a mysterious femme fatale (Longoria).

Foxx also plays some other roles in the film, including a racist white cop, but it’s Downey’s role as a Mexican character (in a similar vein to his Blackface role in “Tropic Thunder”) that has been rumoured to be why the film — which was shot way back in 2016 — has remained unreleased.

In a new interview with CinemaBlend, Foxx apparently confirmed that “cancel culture” has played a role in why he has yet to release the film.

“It’s been tough with the lay of the land when it comes to comedy, man,” said Foxx.

“We’re trying to break open those sensitive corners where people go back to laughing again.”

Piven recently addressed the film’s delay in a different interview, voicing his opinion that Foxx won’t release it because he’s unhappy with it.

“Jamie doesn’t want to release it,” he said.

“Foxx is really hard on himself. He’s one of those dudes who, he wants it to be perfect. So he’s been holding onto this thing for five years.”

Quipped Piven, “I mean, for the love of God. It’s going to be a period drama by the time they put it out.”