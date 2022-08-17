Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are calling it quits.

Us Weekly reports that the “Mad Men” star, 43, has filed for divorce, petitioning to end his eight-year marriage to Bledel, 40, best known for playing Rory Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls”.

The couple secretly wed in 2014 after meeting on the set of “Mad Men” — in which their characters had a steamy storyline — three years earlier.

READ MORE: ‘Mad Men’ Cast Saw Chemistry Between Vincent Kartheiser And Fiancee Alexis Bledel — Before They Did

A rep for Bledel confirmed the news of the split to ET on Wednesday.

Kartheiser and Bledel share a son, born in 2015.

Bledel made headlines earlier this year when she revealed she was exiting “The Handmaid’s Tale” after four seasons of playing Emily/Ofglen in the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s literary classic.

READ MORE: Alexis Bledel Makes Shocking Exit From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ After 4 Seasons

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this time,” she said in a statement to Variety in May. “I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”