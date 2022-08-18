Has Christine Quinn sold her last luxury home on “Selling Sunset”?

A source close to Christine Quinn tells ET Canada, “Christine will not be returning to ‘Selling Sunset’. She is off to walk the catwalks in NY, Milan and Paris.”

Multiple sources were confirming a report from TMZ that Quinn wouldn’t be returning to the Netflix reality hit for its sixth season.

According to TMZ, production sources claimed that she will not be see in the upcoming sixth and seventh seasons, with filming on season 6 currently underway without her.

READ MORE: Mary Fitzgerald Says It Isn’t ‘Very Productive’ Having Christine Quinn In The ‘Selling Sunset’ Office

Her exit was reported to be “a mutual decision” between Quinn, Netflix, and the show’s production company.

Those sources also say that Quinn recently signed with IMG Models, and has already started to book modelling gigs and fashion-related appearances.

Quinn’s reported departure comes just a few months after she appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and claimed that what viewers see on “Selling Sunset” isn’t exactly reality.

READ MORE: Christine Quinn Says ‘Selling Sunset’ Bribery Storyline Was Fake: ‘They Came Up With An Excuse’

“There are six full-time storyboarders,” she revealed. “What they do is, they write the storylines and, depending on how things change in [the] real world in our lives, they can kind of rotate the storylines. But we have six full-time storyboarders who create narratives.”