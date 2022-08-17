Diane Von Furstenberg is living her best life in her 70s.

The acclaimed fashion designer took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to share a selfie in which she’s wearing a one-piece red bathing suit.

“Selfie at 75? Trying to own it and 2 hours of daily swimming helps!” she wrote in the caption.

“I know I should smile but I feel stupid smiling at myself ! Gratitude 🙏” she added.

Owning it is something of a mantra for Von Furstenberg, who titled her 2021 book Own It: The Secret to Life, in which she shares her philosophy.

Among the many topics she broaches, she told Vogue while promoting the book, is aging.

“Listen,” she said, “I’m an old woman who has had a very, very full life. I could be 150! At this point in my life, it is important for me to use my voice, my experience, my knowledge, my connections, and my resources to have an impact and help other women to have a full life and be the women they want to be.”