“Abbott Elementary” will be returning for a second season, having just swept the recent Television Critics Association’s annual TCA Awards, including Program of the Year.

Renewed for a second season, the sitcom is set within an elementary school, starring and created by Quinta Brunson, and also received seven Emmy nominations — not too shabby considering it’s Brunson’s first network television show.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, ABC unveiled the first trailer for the new season, and Brunson and company are in fine form.

READ MORE: Quinta Brunson Blasts Fan Requests For An ‘Abbott Elementary’ School-Shooting Episode: ‘This Country Is Rotting Our Brains’

In the trailer, Brunson — who plays schoolteacher Jeanine Teagues — is seen walking in slow motion down a city street with her fellow teachers, played by Ava Coleman, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti — as they put on their game faces in preparation for the new school year.

When they arrive at the school, principal Ava Coleman pulls out a key and slides it into the front door lock — which does not work.

“These new keys I made must be too big,” she says. “I blame the locks, honestly.”

READ MORE: Quinta Brunson Gets Surprised By Teacher She Named ‘Abbott Elementary’ After

This prompts Jeanine to earnestly proclaim, “What if we take this time to have a heartfelt discussion about what we’re excited about in the new year?”

Her fellow teachers look at her, then at each other, with teacher Melissa Schemmenti (Walter) simply declaring, “Nope,” as they all walk away.

The new season of “Abbott Elementary” debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 21.