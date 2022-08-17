Fans of “The Vampire Diaries” will certainly be familiar with that series’ showrunner and producer, Julie Plec, and she’s returning to the same genre with her latest show, “Vampire Academy”.

Based on the young adult book series from novelist Richelle Mead, “Vampire Academy” follows Rose Hathaway (Siri Stringer), a half-human, half-vampire dhampir girl in training to be a guardian of her moroi (a.k.a. vampire) best friend Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) at St. Vladimir’s Academy.

“St. Vladmir’s Academy isn’t just any boarding school — it’s a hidden place where vampire royals are educated and half-human teens train to protect them from the savage strigoi vampires who would like to see them destroyed,” reads Peacock’s synopsis of the upcoming series.

“In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society,” the synopsis continues. “This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.”

“Vampire Academy” premieres Sept. 18 on W Network.