Some new names have been added to the “Garfield” movie cast.

According to Deadline, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham and Cecily Strong will be starring in the upcoming flick alongside Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson.

The animated feature adaptation is based on Jim Davis’ beloved cartoon strip of the same name.

Details about characters are being kept under wraps, but it was reported back in November that Pratt will play the lasagna-loving orange cat.

“Garfield” hit the big screen once before in 2004 and its sequel, 2006’s “Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties”. Bill Murray voiced the titular cat.

The lazy tabby cat originally debuted as a comic character first in 1978.

He appeared alongside Jon Arbuckle, his human owner, and the lovable household dog Odie.