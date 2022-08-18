Click to share this via email

Jake Paul isn’t happy about that video of him whiffing a bunch of pitches ahead of the recent Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres game.

The YouTuber continuously missed the ball while in the batter’s box after being invited to be the guest of honour at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday.

Jake Paul might have the worst swing of all time pic.twitter.com/f8J8N5PMg8 — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) August 16, 2022

However, Paul has since insisted the clip of him appearing to not be able to hit the ball has been “edited.”

He told fans in a social media clip, “I hit a home run, but the cameras weren’t rolling for that part. I hit it a couple of times, I’m better than that.”

Dear sports fans. Don’t believe the edited video… pic.twitter.com/TVU0JBhHtz — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 16, 2022

The team ended up giving Paul a toy bat to show off what his home run celebration would look like, with the boxer joking:

this is my home run celebration (if I could hit lol) https://t.co/vQJ5DgkTow — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 17, 2022

See some of the social media reaction below.

Don’t ✍️ pick ✍️ Jake Paul ✍️ for ✍️ softball pic.twitter.com/hlpOrKUTrx — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 16, 2022

Jake Paul called his shot (swing and misses) pic.twitter.com/c5DGUUOnW2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 17, 2022