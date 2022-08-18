Click to share this via email

Your local Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, may be back in business.

On Wednesday night, Kenan Thompson appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and host Jimmy Fallon brought up a recent post in which the comic celebrated the 25th anniversary of “Good Burger”.

In the caption of the post, Thompson added, “Sup wit that Part 2!👀”

“Are you saying that ‘Good Burger 2’ is happening?” Fallon asked.

“I would like it to!” Thompson responded.

He then revealed that, in fact, a sequel to the classic comedy co-starring Kel Mitchell might actually be in the works already.

“We are working harder on it than ever, so it’s about meeting the numbers, letting them numbers match up. ‘Cause I need them numbers,” he said.

“Good Burger” originated as a sketch in Thompson and Mithell’s ’90s Nickelodeon series “All That”.

Asked by Fallon what he thinks their characters would be up to today, Thompson said, “I feel like [Mitchell’s character Ed] should have, like, a million kids. And then [my character Dexter is] coming out of jail for something that [Ed] put [him] in jail for.”