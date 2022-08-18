Eva Longoria is praising Serena Williams following her decision to step away from tennis to focus on expanding her family.

Williams announced her retirement from the sport in Vogue’s September 2022 cover story, writing “If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labour of expanding our family.”

“She’s absolutely right,” Longoria told People over the weekend at the Vote Like a Madre event in Miami.

“If this were a different time, if the genders were switched, she wouldn’t have to take years off to breastfeed. Years off from healing from a C-section and a near-death experience.”

Longoria went on, “She also mentions that she’s no different than any other mother, [playing tennis professionally] just happens to be her career.

“The mom who is a teacher also has to understand, ‘How do I balance work and family?’ The woman who is a dentist has to say, ‘How do I balance my career and family?’ You know, we all bear that cross.”

Longoria, who shares son Santiago, 4, with husband José Bastón, continued: “Women are multitaskers, decision makers, problem solvers.

“Every day all day. I was just talking with someone the other day about parenting and consequences versus punishments and rules and there’s just so much to do, so much to think about!”