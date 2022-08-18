Jessie Eisenberg is proud of his Lex Luthor.

Speaking at the Sarajevo Film Festival this week, the actor talked about the reaction to his performance as the iconic villain in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”.

“I felt very personal about it,” he said. “The writer, Chris Terrio, is a very serious writer, and he’s a very emotional person. He thought a lot about my character, and I thought a lot about my character, too. I talked with my acting coach about the character a lot, about his backstory with his father and his emotional life—and then people hate me.”

In light of the negative reaction from many, Eisenberg revealed to Deadline that he isn’t exactly expecting to get called back for another movie, but would be happy if he was.

“I’d be shocked if I wound up in a DC movie, but it would be a pleasant shock,” the actor said. “Listen, I’m not a comic book fan. To me, it was not playing a role that I’d envisioned since childhood. To me, it was a chance to play this great character that this great writer wrote, and I loved doing that.”

He continued, “So, to play it is a joy, and to not play it isn’t something that I’m going to be ashamed to tell my kids about, because that is not an important genre in my life, even though I loved doing that movie.”

Asked whether he would ever star in another comic book movie, Eisenberg said, “Yeah. Because as an actor, you do all kinds of different things, and sometimes great roles show up in really commercial things and sometimes terrible roles show up in independent films.”