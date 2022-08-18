Mira Sorvino is sharing her grief.

On Wednesday, the “Mighty Aphrodite” star opened up on Twitter about her feelings since the recent passing of her father, actor Paul Sorvino.

The “GoodFellas” actor died on July 25 at age 83 from natural causes.

She tweeted Wednesday evening:

I miss you Dad!!! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) August 17, 2022

She followed it with another tweet:

I have been dreading the death of my parents my whole life. Now in part it has come to pass.I have huge compassion for all who have lost parents. It leaves you unmoored, thrusts you into a position you were unprepared for, without the counsel and love of those you valued most… — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) August 17, 2022

She immediately received condolences from fans and actors like Patricia Arquette, who wrote, “I know it’s a big loss. Your Dad was a wonderful actor too and so proud of you.”

LeVar Burton, Dr. Drew, and others also sent messages of support.

Mira wrote in response to the outpouring:

You all are so sweet, so kind!!!! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) August 17, 2022

Mira wrote in a tweet announcing her father’s death last month: “My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father.”

Days later, she added, “I am truly enjoying all the stories of memories people have of Dad, whether artistic inspiration or especially personal encounters with him, surprising, wonderful things he did for them. These are little gifts of love that bring him back to us…”