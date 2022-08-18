The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are just around the corner, and the masters of ceremony have officially been named! Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will team up to share emcee duties, it was announced on Thursday.

In a press release for the event, the trio of hip-hop superstars are said to be taking a “more innovative and unique approach” to traditional hosting.

The show will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with Minaj set to receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. For his part, LL Cool J earned the same honour back in 1997.

Minaj is set to perform at the VMAs for the first time since 2018. Harlow – who is tied with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X for the most nominations this year, with seven nods – is also on tap to make his VMAs solo performance debut. Other performers set to take the stage at the 2022 VMAs include Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco.

Fans can vote for their favourites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, Aug. 19 – voting for the Best New Artist category is active until the night of the awards show.

For the third consecutive year, the MTV VMAs will also simulcast on The CW Network, making the show available to an expanded broadcast audience, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1. Tune in Aug. 28!

