JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew are parting ways.

Siwa, 19, and Prew, 18, have split after a brief reconciliation. Prew announced she has been single for “almost two months” during an Instagram Live video captured by a fan. The teens broke up last year and patched things up this summer.

“I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Prew said in the livestream. “It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.”

Prew assured fans that she and Siwa were “safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters.”

Siwa announced their previous reunion by posting a photo of the pair at Walt Disney World in May.