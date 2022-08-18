HBO Max is blazing a path to “House of the Dragon”.

The streaming service released an official promo for the “Game of Thrones” prequel on Thursday ahead of the spinoff’s premiere later this week. “House of the Dragon” takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and is based on George R.R. Martin’s popular novels.

“The road ahead is uncertain, but the end is clear,” Viserys Targaryen (portrayed by Harry Lloyd) says in the teaser. “We are better defended… by whomever may dare to challenge us. The threat of war looms.”

The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

“House of the Dragon” premieres on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-episode first season will conclude with a finale on Oct. 23.