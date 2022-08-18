Owen Wilson has learned his lesson.

In a new interview with ComicBook.com, the actor was asked about the upcoming season of Marvel’s “Loki”.

“Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki’ and we’re filming that now in London,” he said.

But when asked for any details he could share about the second season, Wilson got decidedly more tight-lipped.

“Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they’re so kind of uptight.”

Asked if he’s been scolded by the Marvel brass before for spilling secrets, “Yes,” Wilson said. “Yeah, multiple times.”

Wilson has revealed before that he’s received messages from Marvel about giving away secrets.

“I let it slip I had a moustache for Mobius,” he told Esquire last year. “I got an ominous text saying ‘Strike 1.’ I don’t know who that was, we think it might have been Kevin Feige using a burner phone but that wasn’t confirmed.”

“Loki” season 2 is expected to debut in mid-2023.