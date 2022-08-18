Prince Harry has made a trip back to Africa.

The Duke of Sussex, who began working with African Parks in 2016 before becoming president of the non-governmental organization the following year, is “welcoming and co-hosting a group of U.S. officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas.”

A spokesperson confirmed the trip to People.

Harry has spent a lot of time in the continent over the years, with him recently sharing how he realized his now-wife Meghan Markle was his “soulmate” during a trip there.

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” the duke said of Africa while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in honour of Nelson Mandela International Day.

Harry, who previously spent time in Malawi serving as part of the 500 Elephants project, among other projects over the years, added, “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

READ MORE: Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Mocks Prince Harry For Roe V. Wade Remarks

Meghan has a diamond in her engagement ring from Botswana, where she visited with Harry early in their relationship in 2016.

The ring also features two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

Harry’s Africa visit comes before he and Meghan head back to the U.K. for multiple charity events next month.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed they “are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

Harry and Meghan will head to Manchester for the One Young World Summit on September 5, before making their way to Germany for the Invictus Games’ “One Year to Go” bash on September 6. They will then return to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on September 8.