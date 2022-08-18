There are stranger things afoot for Enola Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown is back as the titular character in “Enola Holmes 2”. The Sherlock Holmes spinoff stars Brown as the younger sister of the iconic detective. Netflix released the first-look photos of the sequel movie directed by Harry Bradbeer.

“Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock, and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems,” the logline reads. “Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister.

“But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!”

Brown’s co-stars include Henry Cavill (portraying Sherlock Holmes), David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Helena Bonham Carter.

“Enola Holmes 2” premieres globally via Netflix on Nov. 4.