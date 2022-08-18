Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are pursuing a long-distance relationship.

Echard and Evans previously confirmed they’d got back together during the “After the Final Rose” reunion earlier this year following Echard’s dramatic season of “The Bachelor”.

Echard has now told Dear Media’s “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast that they’re just seeing how things go and are living in separate places.

Echard is moving back to Scottsdale, Arizona, while Evans will be residing in Los Angeles, People reported.

“We’re like, ‘We don’t know if it’s going to be a month-long [relationship] from here or if it’s gonna be lifetime but, like, there’s no pressure. Let’s just love each other and be thankful,'” the reality TV star said.

He added of their relationship, “We’re very, very happy right now and in a really great spot, but yeah, we went through it — together, though. Thankfully, she’s been on my side and that’s the only reason why I can sit here with so much positivity is because of her.”

The pair were previously living together in Evans’ hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“​​Only a 50-minute flight apart, but we’re both chasing our dreams, and I think location-wise, we both feel that those are the spots that we want to be,” Echard said of their new living situation.

“I mean, I’m working on my computer 10, 12 hours a day. So she was like, ‘Clayton, I’ll move to L.A. and then we can travel on the weekends to see each other.’ And we’ll see. We don’t know if we’re going to like that long distance.”

Insisting they’re not planning to break up, Echard said: “People might look at us like, ‘Oh, they’re separating,'” adding that “a little distance never hurts.”