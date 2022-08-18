This family friend is no friend of the family.

Peacock has released a teaser for its true-crime drama limited series “A Friend of the Family”, inspired by real events. It stars Jack Lacy (“White Lotus”), Anna Paquin (“The Irishman”), Colin Hanks (“Fargo”), McKenna Grace (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”) and Lio Tipton (“Crazy, Stupid, Love”).

The series “is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family ‘friend,'” according to Peacock.

“The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.”

“A Friend of the Family” premieres Oct. 6.