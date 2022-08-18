Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Anitta and Missy Elliot are bringing you to the “Lobby”.

Brazilian pop superstar Anitta and iconic rapper Elliot teamed up for a new collaboration released on Thursday. The track spearheads the Deluxe Edition of Annita’s Versions of Me. Anitta sings over a thumping bassline and disco beat; meanwhile, Elliot delivers double entendres for days.

READ MORE: Anitta ‘Will Always’ Carry Her Culture Even Though Her ‘Country Would Laugh’ If She Failed

“Kiss me from the roof to the lobby,” Anitta sings.

Anitta is the first female Brazilian solo act to perform at Coachella and is the first Latin solo artist to reach No. 1 on the Spotify Daily Global 100 courtesy of “Envolver”. The song is the highest-charting single on the Billboard 100 by a Brazilian soloist this century.

READ MORE: Anitta Got ‘Crazy Diarrhea’ Before Meeting Madonna Because She Was So Nervous

Version of Me (Deluxe Edition) drops on Aug. 25.