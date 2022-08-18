Click to share this via email

"The Midnight Club" - (L to R) Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Ruth Codd as Anya, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Iman Benson as Ilonka, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Chris Sumpter as Spencer.

Netflix is offering a sneak peek at one of its most anticipated upcoming series, unveiling several first-look photos from “The Midnight Club”.

Based on the YA horror novels of Christopher Pike, the anthology series features a different tale of terror in each episode — as told via a group of terminally ill teens who make a pact: the first one of them to die will try to contact the others from beyond the grave.

“At a hospice with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories — and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond,” reads the series’ synopsis.

Chris Sumpter as Ren in episode 101 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

(L to R) Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Chris Sumpter as Spencer in episode 101 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

(L to R) Iman Benson as Ilonka, Igby Rigney as Kevin in episode 101 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

(L to R) Iman Benson as Ilonka, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Ruth Codd as Anya, Adia as Cheri Ian, Chris Sumpter as Spencer, Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh in episode 104 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

(L to R) Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Ruth Codd as Anya, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Iman Benson as Ilonka, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Chris Sumpter as Spencer in episode 104 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022 — Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Annarah Cymone as Sandra in episode 106 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Igby Rigney as Kevin in episode 110 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

(L to R) Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Chris Sumpter as Spencer in episode 110 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

The series also boasts a respectably scary pedigree, coming from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, which produced the acclaimed horror hits “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass”.

Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel and Samantha Sloyan play the members of the club, with Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp also starring.

“The Midnight Club” debuts on Oct. 7.