Netflix is offering a sneak peek at one of its most anticipated upcoming series, unveiling several first-look photos from “The Midnight Club”.
Based on the YA horror novels of Christopher Pike, the anthology series features a different tale of terror in each episode — as told via a group of terminally ill teens who make a pact: the first one of them to die will try to contact the others from beyond the grave.
“At a hospice with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories — and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond,” reads the series’ synopsis.
The series also boasts a respectably scary pedigree, coming from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, which produced the acclaimed horror hits “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass”.
Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel and Samantha Sloyan play the members of the club, with Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp also starring.