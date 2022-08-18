The death of Anne Heche has hit her loved ones hard, and that includes the late actress’s best friend and podcast co-host Heather Duffy.

Duffy, who joined Heche at the mic for their “Better Together” podcast, shared on Instagram a heartfelt tribute to Heche, who died Aug. 12 from injuries sustained in a horrific car crash on Aug. 5.

“I had to take a moment to begin to process the profound loss of my beautiful friend with the kindest soul I’ve known,” Duffy began, writing alongside a photo of herself and Heche.

Duffy recalled Heche being “joyful despite all the challenges that she faced in her life,” while also remaining “truthful despite being in a business that is make-believe.”

She applauded Heche for attempting to spread “love and kindness” even when, as was often the case, “the world did not give it back.”

Duffy also praised Heche for her “bravery and the sacrifice” during her controversy-tinged relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, when her “public stand for equality empowered many LGBTQ+ people worldwide to see a future where they could live in their truth, which mattered to her more than anything.”

Duffy also shared her wish that “the media would have circled back at some point while she was with us to recognize how harshly they judged her in those moments when she took a stand for equality.”

Heche, she concluded, “was way ahead of us, and we are all just catching up. Fly free, my friend. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you.”