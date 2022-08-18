Derek Hough made the day of one of his young fans, courtesy of Make-A-Wish.
According to the foundation, the six-time “Dancing with the Stars” champ granted the wish of 16-year-old Reese, who has epilepsy, by inviting her to hit the dance floor as his partner after watching him perform live in his Las Vegas revue “Derek Hough: No Limit” at the Venetian Resort.
Reese’s appearance onstage with Hough came as a complete surprise, after she and Hough had posed for photos.
In addition to the dance, Reese and her family spent the weekend in one of the luxury suites at the Venetian, where they also enjoyed a gondola ride and enjoyed a pre-show dinner.
“Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses,” the foundation explains. “The experience can be a game-changer that brings joy and a sense of normalcy back into a child’s life — many of whom view the wish as a pivotal moment in their healing journey.